Tragedy on the Tracks: Catalonia's Commuter Rail Crisis

A commuter rail tragedy in Catalonia left one dead and 37 injured after a Barcelona train crash, which prompted the suspension of services in Spain's northeastern region on Wednesday.

This comes on the heels of a devastating accident in southern Spain, resulting in 43 fatalities and sparking national mourning. Authorities continue to probe the causes, amidst rising concerns over rail infrastructure and safety.

The latest crash saw a train collide with a collapsed retaining wall near Gelida, exacerbating transport woes for thousands of commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)