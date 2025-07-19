Spa Centre Scandal Unveiled: Five Arrested in Alleged Sex Racket

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement agencies have arrested five individuals, including the proprietor of a spa centre, who are suspected of running a sex racket. The police announced the arrests on Saturday following a swift operation based on credible intelligence.

The suspected illegal activities were allegedly taking place in the basement of Pritam Complex within the Cantt Police Station area, Varuna Zone. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Neetu, reported that a raid was conducted at the site on Friday evening, resulting in the apprehension of three women and two men.

The investigation has revealed that the operation was likely managed through Facebook and WhatsApp. Authorities are meticulously analyzing the digital footprints of those arrested, including Pankaj Chaubey, the spa's owner previously incarcerated for similar offenses. The police continue to probe deeper into the digital evidence collected from the accused.

