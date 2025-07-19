Left Menu

Counter-Terror Success: Five Militants Down in Joint Operation

A joint counter-terrorism operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the deaths of five terrorists. Three officials, including a Pakistan Army officer, sustained injuries. The operation, based on credible intelligence, was ongoing with security forces maintaining high alertness in the Shinawari Zargari area of the Hangu district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:46 IST
In an intense joint counter-terrorism operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five terrorists were neutralized by police and security forces. Meanwhile, three officials, including a major from the Pakistan Army, were injured.

The operation was initiated based on reliable intelligence indicating terrorist presence in the Shinawari Zargari area, Hangu district.

Injured officers received medical treatment, while security forces remained vigilant as efforts continued in the region.

