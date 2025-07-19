Counter-Terror Success: Five Militants Down in Joint Operation

In an intense joint counter-terrorism operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five terrorists were neutralized by police and security forces. Meanwhile, three officials, including a major from the Pakistan Army, were injured.

The operation was initiated based on reliable intelligence indicating terrorist presence in the Shinawari Zargari area, Hangu district.

Injured officers received medical treatment, while security forces remained vigilant as efforts continued in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)