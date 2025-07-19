Tragedy in Puri: Teen Girl Set Ablaze Sparks Outcry
A 15-year-old girl was set on fire by unidentified attackers in Odisha's Puri district, suffering critical burn injuries. Authorities are under pressure to apprehend the culprits swiftly as public outrage mounts. The incident highlights broader concerns about safety and governance failures surrounding women's security in Odisha.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident that has left the nation appalled, a 15-year-old girl from Odisha's Puri district was set ablaze by unidentified individuals, officials reported. The teenager sustained severe burn injuries and is currently receiving critical medical care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
This tragic event has amplified existing concerns about women's safety in the region, following a series of appalling incidents that highlight systemic governance failings, as voiced by political leaders. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida assured that the girl's medical expenses will be covered by the state, and a concerted effort is underway to capture the perpetrators.
In response to growing public and political dissatisfaction, Odisha's senior officials, law enforcement, and opposition parties have intensified their calls for swift justice and effective preventive measures to safeguard women's safety. Meanwhile, protests and political actions have been initiated, signaling widespread discontent and desire for change.
ALSO READ
Transformational force who has refined governance of India: Trinidad and Tobago PM praises PM Modi's leadership
Transformational force who has refined governance of India: Trinidad and Tobago PM praises PM Modi's leadership
Quality of urban governance key to ease of living: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh
Prashant Kishor Critiques Bihar Governance Over Businessman's Murder
BRICS as Guardian of Global Governance: China's Call for Reform and Unity