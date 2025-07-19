Left Menu

Tragedy in Puri: Teen Girl Set Ablaze Sparks Outcry

A 15-year-old girl was set on fire by unidentified attackers in Odisha's Puri district, suffering critical burn injuries. Authorities are under pressure to apprehend the culprits swiftly as public outrage mounts. The incident highlights broader concerns about safety and governance failures surrounding women's security in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:02 IST
Tragedy in Puri: Teen Girl Set Ablaze Sparks Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has left the nation appalled, a 15-year-old girl from Odisha's Puri district was set ablaze by unidentified individuals, officials reported. The teenager sustained severe burn injuries and is currently receiving critical medical care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

This tragic event has amplified existing concerns about women's safety in the region, following a series of appalling incidents that highlight systemic governance failings, as voiced by political leaders. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida assured that the girl's medical expenses will be covered by the state, and a concerted effort is underway to capture the perpetrators.

In response to growing public and political dissatisfaction, Odisha's senior officials, law enforcement, and opposition parties have intensified their calls for swift justice and effective preventive measures to safeguard women's safety. Meanwhile, protests and political actions have been initiated, signaling widespread discontent and desire for change.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025