Delhi Police Busts Major Heroin Smuggling Operation

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, the Delhi Police have apprehended two narcotic smugglers operating from Uttar Pradesh. The arrests led to the recovery of heroin valued at Rs 1.55 crore, along with 1.543 kilograms of alprazolam, a pharmaceutical drug often misused in the illegal drug trade.

The perpetrators, identified as Mahendra Pal and Natthu Khan, reportedly sourced alprazolam from Rampur and heroin from Bareilly. They trafficked these substances into Delhi and Punjab, disguising their operations by posing as commuters and utilizing public transportation, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam.

Mahendra Pal, initially a middleman, expanded his involvement by establishing a network to distribute chemically enhanced heroin. His arrest near Harijan Basti on June 28 revealed significant quantities of drugs, and subsequent police action led to Natthu Khan's capture. Both individuals now face charges under the NDPS Act.