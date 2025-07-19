Major Fake Currency Bust in West Bengal

Two individuals were arrested on Saturday in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, as part of a major bust involving fake currency notes valued at nearly Rs 10 crore, according to police reports.

The Basirhat police district nabbed the suspects from a local guest house after a tip-off revealed they arrived with large bags. Authorities seized the counterfeit notes from room 206, discovering a few genuine pieces within the mix.

Ongoing investigations suggest more fake currency circulating in the area. Notably, the guest house has connections with former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, hinting at possible larger networks at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)