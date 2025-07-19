Left Menu

Major Fake Currency Bust in West Bengal

Two individuals were apprehended with counterfeit currency worth around Rs 10 crore from a guest house in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. The arrest followed a tip-off. Authorities are investigating other locations for similar counterfeits, emphasizing the involvement of notorious former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:34 IST
Major Fake Currency Bust in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals were arrested on Saturday in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, as part of a major bust involving fake currency notes valued at nearly Rs 10 crore, according to police reports.

The Basirhat police district nabbed the suspects from a local guest house after a tip-off revealed they arrived with large bags. Authorities seized the counterfeit notes from room 206, discovering a few genuine pieces within the mix.

Ongoing investigations suggest more fake currency circulating in the area. Notably, the guest house has connections with former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, hinting at possible larger networks at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025