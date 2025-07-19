Rajasthan Unveils 435 MW Gorbea Solar Plant, Igniting India's Green Energy Era

Rajasthan, a state long blessed with sun-soaked landscapes, has emerged as a national and global leader in the renewable energy movement. This transformation reached a powerful milestone with the inauguration of the 435 MW Gorbea Solar Power Project by Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi. Speaking at the event, the Minister called Rajasthan a "beacon of hope, energy independence, and self-reliance," underscoring its role as a cornerstone of India's clean energy revolution.

Gorbea Solar Project: A Technological and Logistical Triumph

Developed by Zelestra India, the Gorbea Solar Power Project was commissioned in a record time of under eight months. It spans 1,250 acres and is backed by a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). This sprawling facility will produce 755 GWh (gigawatt-hours) of clean electricity annually—enough to power around 1.28 lakh homes. Moreover, it will help prevent an estimated 7.05 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

“This project is not just about electricity generation,” said Shri Joshi. “It symbolizes our journey towards a New India. Every megawatt here is a testament to visionary governance and the resolve to build a self-reliant nation.”

Rajasthan: Leading the Clean Energy Charge

The state has positioned itself at the forefront of India’s renewable energy ambitions. Of Rajasthan’s 50.5 GW installed power capacity, nearly 70% now comes from renewable sources. This includes 29.5 GW from solar and 5.2 GW from wind. With abundant solar irradiance and land availability, Rajasthan is capitalizing on its natural advantages.

Adding further momentum are policies like the Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024 and the Rajasthan Green Hydrogen Policy, which are accelerating both deployment and investment. Rajasthan alone attracted clean energy investment commitments worth over ₹6.57 lakh crore in the past year.

Empowering Farmers and Boosting Rural Livelihoods

A standout feature of the Gorbea project is its innovative land-leasing model. Local farmers have leased their lands for the plant, ensuring stable and long-term income. “Our farmers are no longer just food providers; they are now energy providers too,” noted Shri Joshi.

The project has also catalyzed local employment. Over 700 workers from surrounding areas were hired during the construction phase. This not only supported livelihoods but also facilitated on-the-job training in solar infrastructure development—an investment in human capital for India’s green economy.

The project's supporting infrastructure, including a 6.5-km transmission line and an on-site substation, was built in just five months, reflecting remarkable execution efficiency.

Innovation at the Core

Technologically, the Gorbea project is cutting-edge. It uses TOPCon bifacial mono PERC modules, which allow sunlight to be captured from both sides of the panel for greater efficiency. Over 1,300 robotic cleaning units help ensure the modules remain dust-free, especially important in Rajasthan’s desert climate.

Looking forward, Shri Joshi spoke of the potential of Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells—next-generation solar technology currently under research at IIT Bombay. He encouraged Zelestra and the Rajasthan government to explore pilot deployments, especially given the state’s high solar potential.

Rooftop and Agricultural Solar Programs Gain Steam

The project fits into a broader renewable energy ecosystem rapidly taking shape in Rajasthan. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, over 49,000 rooftop solar systems have already been installed across the state, supported by subsidies totaling more than ₹325 crore. However, with 2.7 lakh applications received, Shri Joshi called for faster implementation.

Similarly, the PM-KUSUM scheme has seen the installation of nearly 1.45 lakh solar pumps, enabling farmers to irrigate their fields with clean energy.

India Surpasses Its 2030 Renewable Goal—Five Years Early

In a major announcement, Shri Joshi revealed that India has already achieved its 2030 target of having 50% of installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources—five years ahead of schedule. He called for increased deployment of wind-solar hybrid systems, pointing out that Rajasthan alone has an untapped wind potential of 284 GW.

“In this sun-blessed land, we are not merely inaugurating a facility—we are heralding a new era of clean energy, hope, and self-reliance,” he said.

A Bright and Sustainable Future

The Gorbea Solar Power Project is more than just a mega-energy plant—it is a symbol of India's determination to lead the global energy transition. Rajasthan’s role as a renewable powerhouse is now firmly cemented, and with continued innovation, policy support, and community participation, it is set to shine even brighter on the global green energy map.