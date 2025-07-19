Left Menu

BSF Thwarts Cattle Smuggling at Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a cattle smuggling attempt near the Bangladesh border in Murshidabad, West Bengal, detaining an individual and capturing 11 cattle. The incident occurred around 4.20 am when BSF jawans identified the smuggling activity and took immediate action to arrest one gang member.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:53 IST
BSF Thwarts Cattle Smuggling at Bangladesh Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully disrupted a cattle smuggling operation near the Bangladesh border, specifically in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. This operation resulted in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of 11 cattle, according to an official statement by the paramilitary force.

Based on precise intelligence, members of the 71 Battalion of the BSF detected the presence of cattle smugglers in the vicinity of the Boyraghat border around 4.20 am. Acting swiftly, the jawans moved to capture one member of the gang, an Indian national, along with the cattle.

The arrested individual has been turned over to the appropriate authorities for further proceedings, while the confiscated cattle are set to be e-tagged as per standard operational protocol.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025