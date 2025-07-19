BSF Thwarts Cattle Smuggling at Bangladesh Border
The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a cattle smuggling attempt near the Bangladesh border in Murshidabad, West Bengal, detaining an individual and capturing 11 cattle. The incident occurred around 4.20 am when BSF jawans identified the smuggling activity and took immediate action to arrest one gang member.
On Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully disrupted a cattle smuggling operation near the Bangladesh border, specifically in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. This operation resulted in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of 11 cattle, according to an official statement by the paramilitary force.
Based on precise intelligence, members of the 71 Battalion of the BSF detected the presence of cattle smugglers in the vicinity of the Boyraghat border around 4.20 am. Acting swiftly, the jawans moved to capture one member of the gang, an Indian national, along with the cattle.
The arrested individual has been turned over to the appropriate authorities for further proceedings, while the confiscated cattle are set to be e-tagged as per standard operational protocol.
