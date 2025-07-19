Left Menu

Telangana's Pioneering Caste Survey: Breaking Down Social Barriers

The Telangana government appointed an Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG) to analyze a groundbreaking caste survey. Utilizing a scientific approach, the survey reached 96.9% of households, revealing key demographic insights. Findings will guide policies for social justice and empowerment, though results have yet to be made public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has completed a pioneering caste survey aimed at understanding demographic distributions and promoting social equity. The survey's completion was presented to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday by the Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG), an official body constituted for this purpose.

Headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Sudarshan Reddy, the committee implemented a meticulous scientific methodology and rigorous cross-checking processes. Over 1,03,889 enumerators and supervisors participated, successfully reaching out to 96.9% of households across the state, marking it as the first nationwide effort of its kind.

The diverse caste data, including significant statistics on SCs, STs, BCs, and OCs, aims to inform future governance policies. However, while the findings will undergo further scrutiny and analysis, their public release is pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

