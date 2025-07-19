Harda District on Edge: Karni Sena Protests Against Police Action
The Harda district in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a near-total shutdown as Karni Sena and local Rajput leaders organized a protest against police actions. Approximately 5,000 people participated in the silent march demanding a judicial probe and suspension of police involved in a previous violent crackdown.
- Country:
- India
The district of Harda in Madhya Pradesh faced significant disruption on Saturday, responding to a bandh initiated by the Karni Sena and Rajput leaders. The protest was in reaction to what they claim was excessive police action against their members.
A silent march drew around 5,000 participants, resulting in the closure of most shops for a large part of the day. The march originated from the Rajput Hostel, with demonstrators demanding a judicial investigation and the suspension of involved police officers.
The tension stems from a July 13 incident where police resorted to a lathi-charge during a Karni Sena protest over a diamond-related arrest. Community leaders and politicians have criticized police conduct, demanding accountability and the repeal of alleged false cases.
ALSO READ
Swift Police Action Recovers Lost Treasure at Amarnath Base Camp
Patna Murder Case Breakthrough: Key Arrests and Police Action Unfold
Kenya's Political Turmoil: Protests, Police Actions, and Public Outcry
Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Roof Collapse Claims Lives; Fake Army Officer Nabbed in Dual Police Action
Autorickshaw Incident in Thane: Prompt Police Action Ensues