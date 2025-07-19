Harda District on Edge: Karni Sena Protests Against Police Action

Left Menu

The Harda district in Madhya Pradesh witnessed a near-total shutdown as Karni Sena and local Rajput leaders organized a protest against police actions. Approximately 5,000 people participated in the silent march demanding a judicial probe and suspension of police involved in a previous violent crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harda | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:06 IST
The district of Harda in Madhya Pradesh faced significant disruption on Saturday, responding to a bandh initiated by the Karni Sena and Rajput leaders. The protest was in reaction to what they claim was excessive police action against their members.

A silent march drew around 5,000 participants, resulting in the closure of most shops for a large part of the day. The march originated from the Rajput Hostel, with demonstrators demanding a judicial investigation and the suspension of involved police officers.

The tension stems from a July 13 incident where police resorted to a lathi-charge during a Karni Sena protest over a diamond-related arrest. Community leaders and politicians have criticized police conduct, demanding accountability and the repeal of alleged false cases.

