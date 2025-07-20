Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Sweida: Syria Caught in the Crossfire

Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa calls for a ceasefire to end deadly clashes between Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes and Druze-linked militias in Sweida. Despite the call, fighting persists, and a ceasefire is brokered by international mediators. The violence sparks Israeli airstrikes and displaces thousands of civilians.

Updated: 20-07-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 00:23 IST
  • Syria

Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa has urged Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes to fully adhere to a ceasefire aimed at halting deadly clashes with Druze-linked militias in Sweida. Despite appeals for peace, hostilities have continued, threatening the fragile postwar stability.

In response to the escalating violence, Israeli forces conducted airstrikes on Syrian positions in support of the Druze, further complicating the conflict. The fighting, which saw reports of Druze civilians being executed, reached a tentative truce early Saturday through mediation led by the United States and several Arab nations.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Sweida intensifies, with over 87,000 people displaced and critical infrastructure damaged. Efforts to enforce the ceasefire involve deploying Syrian security forces and reopening humanitarian routes, as international stakeholders work to prevent a resurgence of violence.

