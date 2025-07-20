Tensions Rise in Sweida: Syria Caught in the Crossfire

Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa has urged Sunni Muslim Bedouin tribes to fully adhere to a ceasefire aimed at halting deadly clashes with Druze-linked militias in Sweida. Despite appeals for peace, hostilities have continued, threatening the fragile postwar stability.

In response to the escalating violence, Israeli forces conducted airstrikes on Syrian positions in support of the Druze, further complicating the conflict. The fighting, which saw reports of Druze civilians being executed, reached a tentative truce early Saturday through mediation led by the United States and several Arab nations.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Sweida intensifies, with over 87,000 people displaced and critical infrastructure damaged. Efforts to enforce the ceasefire involve deploying Syrian security forces and reopening humanitarian routes, as international stakeholders work to prevent a resurgence of violence.