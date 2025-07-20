Kanwariya Clash: CRPF Jawan Assault Sparks Ticket Tussle

In Mirzapur, three kanwariyas were detained following an alleged assault on a CRPF jawan, sparked by an argument over train tickets. According to officials, the confrontation took place at the railway station when both parties sought to board the Brahmaputra Express.

The CRPF jawan, amid ticket negotiations, was reportedly accosted by the kanwariyas — devotees journeying to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand. Government Railway Police Inspector Raghavendra stated that forces at the scene attempted to mitigate tensions and additional personnel were dispatched to manage the situation.

A case was filed against the kanwariyas under relevant legal sections, including those related to causing hurt and provoking breach of peace. The accused were subsequently released on bail, as confirmed by the GRP.