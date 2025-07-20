Top Cop Dismissed: Sri Lanka's Aftermath of the Easter Attacks

Sri Lanka's National Police Commission has dismissed Nilantha Jayawardena, the former head of the State Intelligence Service, following a disciplinary inquiry connected to the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks. Jayawardena was accused of negligence in his duties that could have averted the tragic event, which claimed 270 lives.

The decision, made at a police commission meeting, underscores the severity of the oversight, as Jayawardena becomes the highest-ranking officer to face such consequences. He is ordered to pay a hefty fine of 75 million rupees as compensation to the victims' families.

The Supreme Court previously ruled that senior leaders, including Jayawardena, violated the Fundamental Rights of petitioners by ignoring prior intelligence on the attack. The Catholic church has criticized the local investigations and is calling for international involvement to ensure justice for the victims' families.