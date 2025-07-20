Odisha's Shocking Assault: Teenager Airlifted to Delhi for Treatment

The condition of a 15-year-old girl who suffered severe burn injuries in Odisha is stabilizing, officials from AIIMS Bhubaneswar reported. Efforts to transfer her for advanced care in Delhi are underway. The assault shocked the local community, and authorities are coordinating for her immediate transport.

Preliminary investigations suggest the victim was intercepted by three assailants near Bhargabi River and set ablaze. Local residents managed to extinguish the flames and transported her to the nearest hospital before she was transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for specialized care.

The incident has prompted discussions between AIIMS Bhubaneswar and AIIMS Delhi for receiving the victim. Meanwhile, police have recorded the girl's statement, which could provide crucial leads in the investigation. Her family, already struggling, faces the daunting challenge of recovery and justice.