Arunachal Pradesh Stands Firm Against Child Abuse

Arunachal Pradesh's Women and Child Development Minister, Dasanglu Pul, has expressed grave concern over a child abuse incident reported in the Lower Dibang Valley district. She reaffirmed the state government's commitment to ensuring justice and safeguarding children's welfare.

In a Saturday meeting at Roing attended by key child welfare stakeholders, Pul pledged comprehensive government support for the victims and their families. The meeting featured members of the Child Welfare Committee, the District Child Protection Unit, and the Child Development Project Officer.

Following the abuse of at least eight minors in a Roing school by a migrant youth from Assam, Pul underscored the need for coordinated action. The tragedy continued with the lynching of the perpetrator, 19-year-old Riaz-Ul Kurim, by a mob. The state has recently approved the 'Support Person' provision under the POCSO Act to aid child victims emotionally and procedurally through legal processes.