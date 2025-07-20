Left Menu

Justice Delivered: 10-Year Sentence for Attempted Rape of Minor Dalit Girl

A man has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for attempting to rape a 15-year-old Dalit girl in Muzaffarnagar in 2017. The verdict was passed by Judge Manjula Bhalotia, who also fined the convict Rs 40,000. The incident was reported by the girl's uncle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-07-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 12:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Muzaffarnagar court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for the attempted rape of a minor Dalit girl, an incident dating back to 2017.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Manjula Bhalotia, also imposed a Rs 40,000 fine on the accused, Jitendra Kumar, on Saturday. The conviction comes after government advocate Pradeep Baliyan revealed that Kumar entered the home of the 15-year-old on September 23, 2017, and attempted to rape her.

The heinous act was reported to the police by the victim's uncle, prompting legal action that has now culminated in Kumar's conviction.

