Justice Delivered: 10-Year Sentence for Attempted Rape of Minor Dalit Girl

A Muzaffarnagar court has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for the attempted rape of a minor Dalit girl, an incident dating back to 2017.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Manjula Bhalotia, also imposed a Rs 40,000 fine on the accused, Jitendra Kumar, on Saturday. The conviction comes after government advocate Pradeep Baliyan revealed that Kumar entered the home of the 15-year-old on September 23, 2017, and attempted to rape her.

The heinous act was reported to the police by the victim's uncle, prompting legal action that has now culminated in Kumar's conviction.