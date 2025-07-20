Left Menu

Tense Calm in Sweida: A City at Crossroads Amidst Conflict

Calm returned to Sweida after Bedouin fighters withdrew, ending days of conflict marked by hundreds of casualties. The fighting posed a challenge for President Ahmed al-Sharaa and attracted Israeli intervention. Residents face humanitarian crises, and calls for peace continue amidst historic tensions between Druze and Bedouin groups.

The city of Sweida in Syria saw a return to calm on Sunday as Bedouin fighters withdrew, following a declaration from the Islamist-led government. This comes after days of intense fighting reported to have killed hundreds, putting interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa's leadership to the test.

Despite a ceasefire call, clashes persisted until Saturday. By Sunday morning, residents noted the absence of gunfire after the interior ministry announced the Bedouin tribal fighters' departure. Israeli airstrikes were conducted last week as a gesture of support for the Druze, adding to the complexity of the conflict.

Local residents continue to struggle with dire humanitarian conditions, with significant shortages of water and electricity. The situation calls for international attention as the Druze, a small yet influential minority, experience targeted violence and discrimination amidst ongoing tribal tensions and political instability.

