Left Menu

Giza Showdown: Egyptian Police Clash with Suspected Militants

Egyptian police killed two suspected Hasm militants during a raid in Giza, where an officer was wounded and a bystander killed. The group is linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and planned attacks in Egypt. The country has continued to battle Islamist insurgents, especially in the Sinai Peninsula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:11 IST
Giza Showdown: Egyptian Police Clash with Suspected Militants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egyptian police reportedly shot and killed two suspected militants connected with the Hasm movement, affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, in a Giza raid. The Interior Ministry announced the shootout occurred during the takedown of a hideout in Cairo's twin city.

The confrontation tragically claimed the life of a bystander and left a law enforcement officer injured. This deadly exchange of gunfire unfolded in the densely populated neighborhood of Bolaq el-Dakrour, the ministry detailed.

The ministry alleged the militants were orchestrating attacks in Egypt. Security officials have made headway against an Islamist insurrection primarily based in the Sinai Peninsula, yet its impact has resonated in various regions across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025