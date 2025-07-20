Giza Showdown: Egyptian Police Clash with Suspected Militants

Egyptian police reportedly shot and killed two suspected militants connected with the Hasm movement, affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, in a Giza raid. The Interior Ministry announced the shootout occurred during the takedown of a hideout in Cairo's twin city.

The confrontation tragically claimed the life of a bystander and left a law enforcement officer injured. This deadly exchange of gunfire unfolded in the densely populated neighborhood of Bolaq el-Dakrour, the ministry detailed.

The ministry alleged the militants were orchestrating attacks in Egypt. Security officials have made headway against an Islamist insurrection primarily based in the Sinai Peninsula, yet its impact has resonated in various regions across the nation.

