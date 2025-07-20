Left Menu

Opposition Leader Labels Baghel's Arrest in Liquor Scam as 'Illegal'

The arrest of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, in a Rs 2,100 crore liquor scam has been condemned by Umang Singhar, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh. Singhar accused the BJP of suppressing dissent and called for transparency regarding the state's international investment trips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:17 IST
Singhar alleged that the arrest is part of a broader crackdown on dissent by the BJP, which he claims is targeting the families of political opponents like Bhupesh Baghel and Rahul Gandhi.

Questions were also raised about CM Mohan Yadav's international trip expenditure, with demands for transparency on the investments purportedly secured during his visits to Dubai and Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

