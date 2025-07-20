Opposition Leader Labels Baghel's Arrest in Liquor Scam as 'Illegal'

The arrest of Chaitanya Baghel in connection with a Rs 2,100 crore liquor scam has sparked controversy, with Madhya Pradesh opposition leader Umang Singhar branding it as 'illegal'.

Singhar alleged that the arrest is part of a broader crackdown on dissent by the BJP, which he claims is targeting the families of political opponents like Bhupesh Baghel and Rahul Gandhi.

Questions were also raised about CM Mohan Yadav's international trip expenditure, with demands for transparency on the investments purportedly secured during his visits to Dubai and Spain.

