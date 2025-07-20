Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Gaza Aid Blockades

At least 73 Palestinians were killed in Gaza while trying to access aid, amid growing humanitarian crisis. The Israeli military has issued new evacuation orders, cutting off central Gaza. Protests in Israel demand an end to hostilities and a humanitarian resolution as malnutrition deaths rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:16 IST
Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Gaza Aid Blockades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating humanitarian situation is unfolding in Gaza as at least 73 Palestinians were killed on Sunday while attempting to access aid, according to the health ministry. The northern Gaza bore the brunt with 67 deaths during confrontations at the Zikim crossing.

The Israeli military's new evacuation warnings for central Gaza compounded challenges for aid groups and civilians. Amid ongoing ceasefire discussions in Qatar, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu aims to leverage military operations to pressure Hamas into negotiations. Meanwhile, grassroots protests in Israel demand an end to the war.

With over 58,000 Palestinians dead since the conflict began, humanitarian organizations report a catastrophic situation, marked by rising malnutrition deaths due to the Israeli aid blockade. Pictures shared by medical staff on social media highlight the dire need for medical supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025