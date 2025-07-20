Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Gaza Aid Blockades

A devastating humanitarian situation is unfolding in Gaza as at least 73 Palestinians were killed on Sunday while attempting to access aid, according to the health ministry. The northern Gaza bore the brunt with 67 deaths during confrontations at the Zikim crossing.

The Israeli military's new evacuation warnings for central Gaza compounded challenges for aid groups and civilians. Amid ongoing ceasefire discussions in Qatar, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu aims to leverage military operations to pressure Hamas into negotiations. Meanwhile, grassroots protests in Israel demand an end to the war.

With over 58,000 Palestinians dead since the conflict began, humanitarian organizations report a catastrophic situation, marked by rising malnutrition deaths due to the Israeli aid blockade. Pictures shared by medical staff on social media highlight the dire need for medical supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)