Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scandal Unveiled: Political Tensions Rise

A chargesheet by Andhra Pradesh police reveals a Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam, implicating former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Allegations of excise policy manipulation and kickbacks mark the scandal, with multiple arrests, including YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy, accused of orchestrating the scam.

The Andhra Pradesh police have submitted a detailed chargesheet in a local court regarding the alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam. The document highlights the involvement of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a recipient of purported monthly kickbacks worth Rs 50-60 crore. However, the chargesheet refrains from naming him as an official accused.

The intricate scandal involves alleged policy manipulation and corruption, masterminded by Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy and involving APSBCL and other operatives. Accusations include the creation of shell companies, receiving massive kickbacks, and using funds for political campaigns through the YSRCP party.

The ongoing investigation has seen arrests, with the recent apprehension of YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy. Meanwhile, political figures from YSRCP denounce the legal actions as targeted political vendetta spearheaded by present Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

