Massive Opium Bust in Manipur's Chandel District

A significant opium seizure took place in Manipur's Chandel district, with the Assam Rifles uncovering opium valued at Rs 2.52 crore. Additional findings included cash in Myanmarese and Indian currencies. The contraband and money were handed over to local police for further investigation.

Updated: 20-07-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:18 IST
In a major anti-drug operation, Assam Rifles seized opium worth Rs 2.52 crore in Manipur's Chandel district. The operation, conducted on July 16, led to the recovery of 50.5 kg of opium.

The team discovered the contraband alongside cash totaling 1.24 crore Myanmar Kyat and Rs 2 lakh in Indian currency.

The operation involved inspecting two motorcycles abandoned by suspects at a check post in Sajik Tampak. The confiscated items were subsequently handed over to Chakpikarong Police for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

