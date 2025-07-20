Massive Opium Bust in Manipur's Chandel District

In a major anti-drug operation, Assam Rifles seized opium worth Rs 2.52 crore in Manipur's Chandel district. The operation, conducted on July 16, led to the recovery of 50.5 kg of opium.

The team discovered the contraband alongside cash totaling 1.24 crore Myanmar Kyat and Rs 2 lakh in Indian currency.

The operation involved inspecting two motorcycles abandoned by suspects at a check post in Sajik Tampak. The confiscated items were subsequently handed over to Chakpikarong Police for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)