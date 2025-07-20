Left Menu

Clashes and Ceasefire: The Fragile Peace in Sweida

Recent clashes in Sweida between armed Druze and Bedouin clans resulted in hundreds of deaths and escalated sectarian tensions. A US-brokered ceasefire brought cautious calm. Humanitarian aid is entering the city, but underlying tensions persist, with accusations and calls for peace from international figures.

Clashes and Ceasefire: The Fragile Peace in Sweida
In the heart of Sweida, a tenuous calm has settled following a week of bloody confrontations between Druze-majority militias and Sunni Muslim Bedouin clans. The conflict, which claimed hundreds of lives, highlights the fragile nature of Syria's post-war climate.

Amid the tensions, a US-brokered ceasefire has allowed humanitarian aid convoys to enter the beleaguered city, bringing crucial supplies to beleaguered residents. While the withdrawal of Bedouin forces marks a step toward peace, suspicions and accusations continue, hindering reconciliation efforts.

International voices, like US envoy Tom Barrack, have called for all parties to relinquish their arms and embrace dialogue, underscoring the critical juncture at which Syria now stands. The path to stability remains fraught, as deep-rooted grievances and sectarian divides persist.

