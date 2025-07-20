Arrest Breakthrough in Jharkhand Murder Case

In a significant development, two individuals have been apprehended concerning the murder of Sumit Singh Yadav, a finance company's recovery agent, in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on July 13.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the case, identified five suspects involved in the crime through CCTV footage from the area.

Abhijeet Adhikari and Saurav Raj, alias Victor, have been arrested, while raids continue to capture the remaining suspects still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)