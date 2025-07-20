Left Menu

Arrest Breakthrough in Jharkhand Murder Case

Two men have been arrested in connection with the July 13 murder of finance company's recovery agent Sumit Singh Yadav in Chaibasa, Jharkhand. A Special Investigation Team identified five suspects from CCTV footage. Police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:45 IST
Arrest Breakthrough in Jharkhand Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two individuals have been apprehended concerning the murder of Sumit Singh Yadav, a finance company's recovery agent, in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on July 13.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the case, identified five suspects involved in the crime through CCTV footage from the area.

Abhijeet Adhikari and Saurav Raj, alias Victor, have been arrested, while raids continue to capture the remaining suspects still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025