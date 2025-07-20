Left Menu

Mystery of ASHA Worker's Murder Unveils Family Tensions

A semi-nude body of an ASHA worker with bullet injuries was found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, sparking a murder investigation. The victim's family accuses a brother-in-law, who resides in Shamli district, of the crime. Police have begun efforts to apprehend the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:16 IST
Mystery of ASHA Worker's Murder Unveils Family Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh are investigating a tragic case after the semi-nude body of an ASHA worker, Anjali, was discovered with bullet injuries in Baghpat.

Police reported the body was found in a plastic bag at a construction site on Kotana Road. The woman's family has accused her brother-in-law Bhupendra, a sugar mill worker from Shamli district, of the crime.

A formal case has been launched and officers are actively searching for the suspect as investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025