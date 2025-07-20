Mystery of ASHA Worker's Murder Unveils Family Tensions

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh are investigating a tragic case after the semi-nude body of an ASHA worker, Anjali, was discovered with bullet injuries in Baghpat.

Police reported the body was found in a plastic bag at a construction site on Kotana Road. The woman's family has accused her brother-in-law Bhupendra, a sugar mill worker from Shamli district, of the crime.

A formal case has been launched and officers are actively searching for the suspect as investigations continue.