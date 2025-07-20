Himachal Pradesh's Monthly Pension Revolution

In a significant move aimed at aiding social security beneficiaries, the Himachal Pradesh government has revamped its pension distribution system to disburse payments on a monthly basis, as announced by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Sunday. The change is designed to replace the old system of quarterly disbursements.

This new system promises to deliver direct financial aid to beneficiaries' bank accounts every month. Known for its transparency and efficiency, the initiative eliminates the previous months-long wait period and reduces the administrative burden. Beneficiaries, including senior citizens, people with disabilities, widows, and transgender persons, will receive set monthly amounts based on criteria defined by the government.

Moreover, the state's proposal for a Rs 7.25 crore budget underpins the plan. Citizens can apply for pensions online, making the process more accessible. The government has already implemented the system in Bilaspur, benefitting over 48,000 current recipients, according to the official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)