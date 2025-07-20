Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Monthly Pension Revolution

Himachal Pradesh has revamped its pension system, transitioning to monthly disbursements for improved efficiency. This change aids social security beneficiaries, enhancing transparency and ease. With online applications and direct bank transfers, the system promises timely financial assistance. A budget proposal of Rs 7.25 crore supports its implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:34 IST
In a significant move aimed at aiding social security beneficiaries, the Himachal Pradesh government has revamped its pension distribution system to disburse payments on a monthly basis, as announced by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Sunday. The change is designed to replace the old system of quarterly disbursements.

This new system promises to deliver direct financial aid to beneficiaries' bank accounts every month. Known for its transparency and efficiency, the initiative eliminates the previous months-long wait period and reduces the administrative burden. Beneficiaries, including senior citizens, people with disabilities, widows, and transgender persons, will receive set monthly amounts based on criteria defined by the government.

Moreover, the state's proposal for a Rs 7.25 crore budget underpins the plan. Citizens can apply for pensions online, making the process more accessible. The government has already implemented the system in Bilaspur, benefitting over 48,000 current recipients, according to the official statement.

