Odisha's Harrowing Crime: Teenage Girl Set Ablaze, Airlifted for Treatment

A 15-year-old girl was set on fire by three assailants in Odisha's Puri district and subsequently airlifted to Delhi for medical treatment. As police investigations progress, authorities face pressure from local politicians to arrest the culprits promptly. The crime has sparked significant public outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl was airlifted to Delhi for treatment after being set ablaze by three miscreants in Odisha's Puri district. The incident, which occurred near the Bhargavi river, led to local political unrest as authorities struggled to apprehend the culprits.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania visited the crime scene and assured that investigations are at a critical stage, promising updates soon. Despite police efforts, the suspects remain unidentified, prompting opposition party BJD to demand arrests within 48 hours.

The victim, sustaining severe burns, was taken from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Delhi, with officials ensuring seamless transit through a green corridor. Her case has brought significant attention to the region, compelling officials to expedite the investigative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

