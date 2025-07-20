Odisha's Harrowing Crime: Teenage Girl Set Ablaze, Airlifted for Treatment

A 15-year-old girl was airlifted to Delhi for treatment after being set ablaze by three miscreants in Odisha's Puri district. The incident, which occurred near the Bhargavi river, led to local political unrest as authorities struggled to apprehend the culprits.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania visited the crime scene and assured that investigations are at a critical stage, promising updates soon. Despite police efforts, the suspects remain unidentified, prompting opposition party BJD to demand arrests within 48 hours.

The victim, sustaining severe burns, was taken from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Delhi, with officials ensuring seamless transit through a green corridor. Her case has brought significant attention to the region, compelling officials to expedite the investigative process.

