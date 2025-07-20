Punjab Police Foils Babbar Khalsa's Plans
The Punjab Police has successfully arrested three Babbar Khalsa International operatives involved in grenade attacks on police posts in Punjab and Haryana. Recovered items include grenades and pistols. The module, operated by foreign-based handlers, was planning further attacks. Investigations continue, with additional arrests likely.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police made significant headway by arresting three operatives affiliated with the terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), linked to recent grenade attacks on police posts in Punjab and Haryana.
The arrested individuals were found with two hand grenades and pistols, as confirmed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. Foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa and Manu Agwan were orchestrating the operations.
Further investigations revealed that the attackers were receiving logistical and financial support for more planned assaults on police establishments. AIG Simrat Kaur noted that the mastermind, Gurpreet Singh, had promised financial incentives for the attacks. Ongoing investigations promise more arrests and recoveries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
