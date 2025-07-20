Tragedy Strikes: Seven-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed in Haryana

A heartbreaking tragedy has rocked Haryana's Nuh district as a seven-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death, police revealed on Sunday.

Villagers from Kalwadi stumbled upon the horrific scene, discovering the blood-soaked body of the child, Ashish, along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was also found near the site.

The boy, Ashish, was the son of Kamal, who works at a private firm. The family, originally from Palkari village in Rajasthan, had relocated to Fatehpur village just three months ago. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation to solve the case.

