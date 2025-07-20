Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Seven-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed in Haryana

A tragic incident unfolded in Haryana's Nuh district where a seven-year-old boy, identified as Ashish, was allegedly stabbed to death. The child's body was discovered near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, alongside a knife suspected to be the murder weapon. Police have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Seven-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking tragedy has rocked Haryana's Nuh district as a seven-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death, police revealed on Sunday.

Villagers from Kalwadi stumbled upon the horrific scene, discovering the blood-soaked body of the child, Ashish, along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was also found near the site.

The boy, Ashish, was the son of Kamal, who works at a private firm. The family, originally from Palkari village in Rajasthan, had relocated to Fatehpur village just three months ago. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation to solve the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025