Allegations and Betrayal: The Case Against Pratik Chauhan

Pratik Chauhan, son of BJP MLA Prabhu Chauhan, faces sexual assault allegations after reportedly deceiving a woman with false marriage promises. The complaint, filed in Bidar, claims repeated rapes occurred across multiple locations since late 2023. Despite an engagement, a marriage was never finalized, escalating tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing case with serious allegations, Pratik Chauhan, son of BJP MLA Prabhu Chauhan, has been accused of sexual assault by a 25-year-old woman from Maharashtra. Filed at Bidar Women's Police Station, the complaint accuses Chauhan of multiple rapes dating from December 2023 to March 2024.

The victim claims Chauhan engaged her under the pretense of marriage, beginning their relationship two years prior. Despite assurances and an engagement, no wedding date was set, leading the woman to take legal action. The case highlights allegations of exploitation and coercion amid ongoing investigations.

A troubling aspect of the allegations involves Chauhan reportedly coercing the woman into self-harm. This detail emerged after she sought medical treatment. The family reports repeated rejection when attempting to finalize the marriage, culminating in Chauhan allegedly dismissing them entirely in July 2025.

