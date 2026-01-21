Left Menu

Trump's Unexpected Praise and Engagement with Venezuelan Opposition

U.S. President Donald Trump announced discussions with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, expressing a newfound positive relationship with Venezuela. Trump commended Machado for her recent actions and expressed interest in involving her in U.S.-Venezuelan interactions, marking a shift in his stance towards the country and its opposition leader.

Updated: 21-01-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 00:51 IST
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed ongoing discussions with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, signaling a potential collaboration with the Venezuelan leader.

Trump's remarks come as a departure from his previously critical stance towards Venezuela, expressing newfound admiration for the country and acknowledging their recent cooperation.

He praised Machado, describing her as an 'unbelievably nice woman' who recently achieved something remarkable. Trump indicated his desire to involve her in efforts to improve relations with Venezuela, highlighting potential diplomatic developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

