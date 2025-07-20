Left Menu

Israel Sends Lifesaving Aid to Syria's Druze Community

Israel has provided urgent medical aid to the Druze community in Syria's Sweida region. The assistance, coordinated with the United States and Syria, was reported by Israeli public broadcaster Kan. The Israeli Health Ministry previously announced preparations to send medical supplies to the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-07-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 23:11 IST
Israel Sends Lifesaving Aid to Syria's Druze Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant humanitarian gesture, Israel dispatched urgent medical supplies to the Druze community in Syria's Sweida, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

This crucial aid mission was coordinated closely with both Washington and Syria, highlighting the transnational efforts to support the beleaguered community.

Despite the report, Israeli officials, including spokespeople for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, remained unavailable for immediate comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025