Israel Sends Lifesaving Aid to Syria's Druze Community
Israel has provided urgent medical aid to the Druze community in Syria's Sweida region. The assistance, coordinated with the United States and Syria, was reported by Israeli public broadcaster Kan. The Israeli Health Ministry previously announced preparations to send medical supplies to the area.
Jerusalem | Updated: 20-07-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 23:11 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant humanitarian gesture, Israel dispatched urgent medical supplies to the Druze community in Syria's Sweida, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.
This crucial aid mission was coordinated closely with both Washington and Syria, highlighting the transnational efforts to support the beleaguered community.
Despite the report, Israeli officials, including spokespeople for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, remained unavailable for immediate comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
