Facial Recognition Technology Leads to Arrest in Anantnag

Anantnag Police achieved a significant milestone by arresting a suspect using their newly installed facial recognition system, a police spokesperson announced. The individual, Muneeb Mushtaq Sheikh from Malik Mohalla, Drangbal Pampore, was apprehended at the Ganishbal X-Ray Point in connection with a UAPA case.

The arrest marks a noteworthy step in using technology for security advancement. After being flagged by the facial recognition system, Sheikh was swiftly detained and moved to Pahalgam police station for further verification processes, aligning with legal procedures.

This breakthrough underscores the growing importance of advanced surveillance techniques in maintaining public safety and order, highlighting the utility of such technologies for law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)