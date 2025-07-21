Left Menu

Night of Chaos: New Barrage of Missiles Hits Ukraine's Capital

Russia launched a fresh wave of drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine, resulting in at least one casualty and multiple fires. Key areas including a subway station and a kindergarten sustained damage. Residents sought refuge in underground stations as air defence units worked to counter the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-07-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 08:34 IST
Night of Chaos: New Barrage of Missiles Hits Ukraine's Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a stark escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a new barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Monday night, leading to the death of at least one individual and igniting several fires, according to city officials.

The attack inflicted damage on crucial infrastructure, including a central subway station, commercial properties, and a kindergarten, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Rescuers and medical personnel were swiftly dispatched to the affected sites across four districts of the capital.

As explosions reverberated throughout the city, residents sought shelter in underground stations, while air defence units engaged in efforts to thwart the assault. Meanwhile, the Kharkiv region's governor reported multiple explosions in Kharkiv city, though details on the extent of the damage remain scant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025