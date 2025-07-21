Night of Chaos: New Barrage of Missiles Hits Ukraine's Capital
Russia launched a fresh wave of drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine, resulting in at least one casualty and multiple fires. Key areas including a subway station and a kindergarten sustained damage. Residents sought refuge in underground stations as air defence units worked to counter the assault.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a stark escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a new barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Monday night, leading to the death of at least one individual and igniting several fires, according to city officials.
The attack inflicted damage on crucial infrastructure, including a central subway station, commercial properties, and a kindergarten, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Rescuers and medical personnel were swiftly dispatched to the affected sites across four districts of the capital.
As explosions reverberated throughout the city, residents sought shelter in underground stations, while air defence units engaged in efforts to thwart the assault. Meanwhile, the Kharkiv region's governor reported multiple explosions in Kharkiv city, though details on the extent of the damage remain scant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- missiles
- Kyiv
- attack
- explosions
- air defence
- Vitali Klitschko
- drones
- Kharkiv
ALSO READ
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community
Ingram Micro Responds to Ransomware Attack with Swift Action
Expert Panel Debunks COVID-19 Link to Rising Heart Attack Cases in Karnataka
Elusive Tiger Captured After Deadly Attack: A Fierce Feline's Fate
Rising Wave of Antisemitic Attacks Rocks Australia