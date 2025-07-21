Night of Chaos: New Barrage of Missiles Hits Ukraine's Capital

In a stark escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed a new barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Monday night, leading to the death of at least one individual and igniting several fires, according to city officials.

The attack inflicted damage on crucial infrastructure, including a central subway station, commercial properties, and a kindergarten, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Rescuers and medical personnel were swiftly dispatched to the affected sites across four districts of the capital.

As explosions reverberated throughout the city, residents sought shelter in underground stations, while air defence units engaged in efforts to thwart the assault. Meanwhile, the Kharkiv region's governor reported multiple explosions in Kharkiv city, though details on the extent of the damage remain scant.

