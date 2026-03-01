Tragic Attack on Girls' School in Southern Iran
A tragic strike on a girls' school in southern Iran has left 165 dead and 96 wounded. Iranian state media report these figures, while the Israeli military denies involvement. The US military is currently investigating these reports as tensions in the region rise.
A tragic incident in southern Iran has resulted in the deaths of 165 individuals following a strike on a girls' school, as reported by Iranian state media. An additional 96 people were wounded in the attack.
The Israeli military has stated that it is not aware of any operations in the targeted area. Meanwhile, the United States military is actively looking into the reports that have surfaced, seeking clarity on the situation.
The state-run IRNA news agency has disseminated information from a local prosecutor, heightening concerns about regional stability as investigations continue to unfold.
