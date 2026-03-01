Tragedy on the High Seas: Fatal Attack on Tanker Near Oman

A projectile hit the Marshall Islands-flagged product tanker MKD VYOM, resulting in the death of a crew member as the ship sailed off Oman's coast, according to its manager, V.Ships.

"The vessel suffered an explosion and subsequent fire after being struck by a suspected projectile while off the coast of Muscat, Oman, on 1 March," V.Ships Asia reported. "It is with great sadness that we confirm one crew member, who was in the engine room at the time of the incident, has died."

The tragic occurrence highlights ongoing concerns about maritime security in the region, with the loss of life underscoring the urgency for enhanced protective measures.