Outrage in Pakistan Over Shocking Honour Killing Video
A disturbing video showing a couple being shot dead in an apparent honour killing in Balochistan has led to the arrest of 11 individuals. The incident has provoked national outrage, drawing condemnation from civil society, religious scholars, and political leaders, who demand justice for the victims.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Police in Pakistan have arrested 11 individuals following the emergence of a shocking video on social media. The video shows a couple being shot dead, allegedly in an honour killing, sparking outrage nationwide. The incident occurred in Balochistan province, known for similar tragic cases.
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti confirmed the arrests and stated that investigations are ongoing to establish the identities of those involved in the crime. The video shows armed men speaking Brahui, a language prevalent in the region, executing the couple.
Human rights organizations and political leaders have called for justice, highlighting the prevalence of honour killings in Pakistan, with over 400 cases reported last year. This incident has reignited calls for stricter measures to prevent such tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
