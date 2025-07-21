Left Menu

Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Bust Major Drug Trafficking Operation

In a significant joint operation, the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and CRPF seized drugs worth Rs 76 crore in Jiribam district. The operation led to the recovery of heroin and methamphetamine tablets. Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the forces for their effective anti-smuggling action.

Imphal | Updated: 21-07-2025 10:32 IST
In a coordinated effort, the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and CRPF successfully dismantled a drug trafficking operation in the Jiribam district, resulting in the seizure of narcotics valued at Rs 76 crore.

Authorities acted on a tip-off and intercepted heroin hidden in 616 soap cases along with 50,000 methamphetamine tablets. The illegal substances were reportedly being ferried via a boat on the Barak river.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh commended the forces on social media, highlighting the importance of sustained vigilance in border areas to thwart drug smuggling activities.

