Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Bust Major Drug Trafficking Operation

In a coordinated effort, the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and CRPF successfully dismantled a drug trafficking operation in the Jiribam district, resulting in the seizure of narcotics valued at Rs 76 crore.

Authorities acted on a tip-off and intercepted heroin hidden in 616 soap cases along with 50,000 methamphetamine tablets. The illegal substances were reportedly being ferried via a boat on the Barak river.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh commended the forces on social media, highlighting the importance of sustained vigilance in border areas to thwart drug smuggling activities.