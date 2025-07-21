Supreme Court Dismisses Karnataka's Plea Against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
The Supreme Court rejected Karnataka's appeal against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who was accused of spreading false news about a farmer's suicide. The court advised against politicizing the issue and urged the state to resolve such matters at the electoral level.
The Supreme Court has rejected the Karnataka government's challenge to a high court decision dismissing a criminal case against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. The case involved allegations against Surya for disseminating false news about a farmer's suicide in Haveri district.
During the hearing, Chief Justice B R Gavai cautioned the state against politicizing the case, suggesting political battles should be fought at the polls.
The controversy arose from a November 2024 post by Surya citing an erroneous report claiming a farmer committed suicide due to land issues with the Waqf Board, which was later debunked and deleted.
