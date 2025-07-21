Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Karnataka's Plea Against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

The Supreme Court rejected Karnataka's appeal against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who was accused of spreading false news about a farmer's suicide. The court advised against politicizing the issue and urged the state to resolve such matters at the electoral level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:05 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses Karnataka's Plea Against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
Tejasvi Surya
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has rejected the Karnataka government's challenge to a high court decision dismissing a criminal case against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. The case involved allegations against Surya for disseminating false news about a farmer's suicide in Haveri district.

During the hearing, Chief Justice B R Gavai cautioned the state against politicizing the case, suggesting political battles should be fought at the polls.

The controversy arose from a November 2024 post by Surya citing an erroneous report claiming a farmer committed suicide due to land issues with the Waqf Board, which was later debunked and deleted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025