Supreme Court Dismisses Karnataka's Plea Against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

The Supreme Court has rejected the Karnataka government's challenge to a high court decision dismissing a criminal case against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. The case involved allegations against Surya for disseminating false news about a farmer's suicide in Haveri district.

During the hearing, Chief Justice B R Gavai cautioned the state against politicizing the case, suggesting political battles should be fought at the polls.

The controversy arose from a November 2024 post by Surya citing an erroneous report claiming a farmer committed suicide due to land issues with the Waqf Board, which was later debunked and deleted.

