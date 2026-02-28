Slow Start for 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond': A High Court Greenlight

Ticket sales for 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' remain sluggish following the Kerala High Court's decision to permit its release. Theatre owners anticipate an increase in sales as the week progresses, despite initial low bookings on platforms like BookMyShow, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

The movie's initial struggle mirrors that of its predecessor, 'The Kerala Story', which saw a spike in ticket sales after a slow start back in 2023, according to Suresh, the owner of Shenoy theatre. Meanwhile, at Kozhikode's Crown Theatre, owner Vinod Iyer notes the underwhelming ticket numbers despite potential reasons such as late booking availability and audiences awaiting reviews.

The High Court's decision overturned a single judge's order to postpone the screening over concerns of insufficient CBFC assessment and potential communal disharmony. The division bench emphasized the CBFC's adherence to guidelines and deemed the original hold order unjustifiable.