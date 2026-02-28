Left Menu

Slow Start for 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond': A High Court Greenlight

Following the Kerala High Court's decision allowing the release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond', ticket sales start slow but are expected to pick up. The High Court overruled a previous order halting the film, citing the CBFC's prima facie compliance with guidelines and refuting the initial judge's criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:40 IST
Slow Start for 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond': A High Court Greenlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ticket sales for 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' remain sluggish following the Kerala High Court's decision to permit its release. Theatre owners anticipate an increase in sales as the week progresses, despite initial low bookings on platforms like BookMyShow, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

The movie's initial struggle mirrors that of its predecessor, 'The Kerala Story', which saw a spike in ticket sales after a slow start back in 2023, according to Suresh, the owner of Shenoy theatre. Meanwhile, at Kozhikode's Crown Theatre, owner Vinod Iyer notes the underwhelming ticket numbers despite potential reasons such as late booking availability and audiences awaiting reviews.

The High Court's decision overturned a single judge's order to postpone the screening over concerns of insufficient CBFC assessment and potential communal disharmony. The division bench emphasized the CBFC's adherence to guidelines and deemed the original hold order unjustifiable.

TRENDING

1
BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

BJP Clinches Major Victories in Jharkhand's Urban Elections

 India
2
Witnesses say they hear explosion in Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP.

Witnesses say they hear explosion in Iran's capital, Tehran, reports AP.

 Global
3
Sirens sound in Israel as Israel warns of ''possibility of missiles,'' reports AP.

Sirens sound in Israel as Israel warns of ''possibility of missiles,'' repor...

 Global
4
Witnesses say blast strikes downtown in Tehran, Iran's capital, as thick smoke is seen rising in sky, reports AP.

Witnesses say blast strikes downtown in Tehran, Iran's capital, as thick smo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026