Controversial 'The Kerala Story 2' Resumes Screenings After High Court Intervention

After the Kerala High Court lifted a ban, 'The Kerala Story 2' screenings resumed in Lucknow and across India. The decision followed a judicial review of the film's content, amid claims of hate speech. Bookings went live on platforms like BookMyShow, sparking debates on cinematic freedom and community sensitivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:22 IST
A still of Novelty MGS Cinemas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cinema halls in Lucknow have reopened screenings of 'The Kerala Story 2' after the Kerala High Court lifted its ban late Friday evening, allowing nationwide shows to resume from 9 pm. Audiences flocked to Novelty Cinema Hall in Lalbagh as bookings reopened following the pivotal court decision. Simultaneously, ticket sales surged on BookMyShow in numerous cities, including Delhi-NCR.

The reprieve follows a decision by a High Court Division Bench, comprising Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan, which overturned an interim order by Single Bench Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas that had halted the film's release for 15 days. Earlier, on February 26, the Kerala High Court had pressed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to reconsider the film's clearance, amid accusations of inciting hate.

With a 15-day interim stay imposed on the film's release, the court delved into petitions alleging that certain scenes incite hatred and threaten communal harmony. Scrutinizing the CBFC's prior approval, the bench emphasized the gravity of the allegations, directing a comprehensive review of contentious segments. The Board must report if specific remarks insult a particular community. 'The Kerala Story 2,' sequel to the 2023 National Award-winning film, depicts stories of young women navigating perilous relationships and alleged forced conversions, based on asserted real-life events.

Since the sequel's trailer emerged, it has provoked widespread reactions. Critics have labeled it as 'propaganda,' though filmmakers insist it reflects researched narratives. Earlier reports suggested the teaser's removal due to court action, yet filmmakers deny these assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

