Controversial Oath-Taking Ceremony at Governor House Sparks Constitutional Debate

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has filed a petition challenging the constitutionality of an oath-taking ceremony for reserved seat lawmakers at the Governor House. The ceremony, conducted by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and involving 25 opposition MPAs, contravenes Article 65 according to the petition.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approached the Peshawar High Court, filing a petition that questions the legality of an oath-taking ceremony held at the Governor House. The ceremony, which included 25 opposition members of the provincial assembly taking their oaths on reserved seats for women and minorities, took place under the administration of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi following a high court order.

The petition seeks to challenge the move as unconstitutional under Article 65 of the Constitution, which dictates that assembly members must be sworn in on the floor of the House. The petition lists multiple respondents, including the federal government, the Registrar of the Peshawar High Court, the Governor, and the Election Commission. It also highlights that the assembly session was initially adjourned due to a lack of quorum.

The petition argues that while Article 255(2) does allow for exceptions in cases of 'impracticality,' the Chief Justice can only exercise judicial, not administrative, authority in such matters. The Chief Minister and the Speaker assert they were not given the opportunity to address the situation before the Governor performed the oath duties. This sentiment is echoed in a separate petition filed by Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

