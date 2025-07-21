Election Roll Revision Sparks Controversy: Giriraj Singh Defends EC
Union Minister Giriraj Singh defends the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral rolls against opposition criticism. He argues it's a constitutional duty aimed at ensuring electoral integrity, focusing on Indian citizenship and valid documentation while dismissing concerns about disenfranchisement.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has dismissed opposition concerns over the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls, highlighting a lack of constitutional understanding among critics.
Speaking in Parliament, Singh emphasized that the EC's actions are constitutionally mandated efforts to maintain the integrity of Indian electoral rolls and ensure all eligible citizens are rightfully included.
The opposition claims that the revision process may disenfranchise eligible voters, a charge Singh refutes, asserting that the focus is solely on verifying Indian citizenship and authenticity of documents, and questioning the opposition's motives for their objections.
