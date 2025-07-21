Border Tensions: Landmine Incident Sparks Diplomatic Dispute

Thailand has alleged that Cambodia has recently planted landmines in a contentious border zone, following injuries sustained by three Thai soldiers, including one losing a foot to the explosion. The soldiers were patrolling near the border shared by Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani and Cambodia's Preah Vihear province on July 16.

Cambodia's Defense Ministry refuted these claims, asserting that the soldiers had strayed from agreed patrol paths and stumbled into zones containing unexploded landmines from previous wars. An independent report by Thailand's military found ten newly laid Russian-made PMN-2 landmines in the vicinity of the July 16 incident.

The development has sparked a diplomatic fallout between the two nations, with Thailand preparing a formal denunciation accusing Cambodia of violating international law and the Ottawa Treaty. The skirmish has further triggered political ripples in Thailand, leading to the suspension of the Thai Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)