High Court's Acquittal Sparks Maharashtra's Deliberation on Train Blast Case

Maharashtra revenue minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that the state government will carefully evaluate the merits of the Bombay High Court's decision to acquit all 12 accused in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts.

The deadly blasts on July 11, 2006, resulted in over 180 casualties. 19 years later, the Bombay High Court concluded that the prosecution failed to convincingly prove the charges.

Bawankule affirmed that the government, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, would consider appealing to the Supreme Court post-assessment, ensuring a thorough review of the judgement's rationale.

(With inputs from agencies.)