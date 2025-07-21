Justice Delayed: Owaisi's Call for Accountability Post-2006 Mumbai Blasts Acquittal
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi urges Maharashtra government to hold its Anti-Terrorism Squad accountable after the Bombay High Court acquitted 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case. Owaisi questions the harsh detentions, highlighting the trauma faced by those wrongfully jailed and their families, and criticizes investigative oversights.
The acquittal of 12 individuals accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts by the Bombay High Court has sparked questions about accountability from AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. The court criticized the prosecution for failing to prove its case, highlighting the lack of evidence in witness statements.
Owaisi emphasized the injustice faced by the wrongfully detained, noting the extensive toll on their lives. He pointed out that the Maharashtra government's Anti-Terrorism Squad might bear responsibility for the flawed investigation, calling for corrective action.
Furthermore, the Hyderabad MP criticized the investigative process in high-profile cases, suggesting a presumption of guilt often leads to unreliable media narratives that can unjustly shape public opinion.
