Prominent Activist Boniface Mwangi Faces Charges Amid Anti-Government Protests

Renowned Kenyan human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition following his alleged involvement in June's anti-government protests. Authorities claim to have recovered teargas canisters and a blank round from his home. Mwangi, known for his anti-corruption stance, was arrested Saturday, fueling ongoing debates on human rights in Kenya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:20 IST
Renowned Kenyan human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, stemming from his alleged participation in anti-government protests in June. According to court documents seen by Reuters, police arrested him last Saturday.

The authorities claim to have found evidence from Mwangi's home, including unused teargas canisters and a '7.62mm blank round.' He faces accusations of illegally possessing these items. The court session in Nairobi attracted hundreds of activists, many draped in Kenyan flags, in a show of support.

Mwangi, a former parliamentary candidate known for his vocal stance against corruption, has previously been at the center of numerous protests against human rights abuses in the region. Recent demonstrations were reignited following the controversial death of political blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

