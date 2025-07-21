Left Menu

Supreme Court's Verdict: A Wake-Up Call Against Vendetta Politics

The Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the Enforcement Directorate's appeal to investigate Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in the MUDA site allotment case highlights the alleged misuse of central agencies for political motives. The ruling has been hailed as a victory against 'vendetta politics'.

In a significant legal triumph for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the Enforcement Directorate seeking to investigate his wife, Parvathi B M, concerning the MUDA site allotment case. The decision has been perceived as a robust indictment of the central government's alleged 'vendetta politics'.

Siddaramaiah applauded the judgment as a 'wake-up call' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to cease the alleged exploitation of central agencies for political objectives. He criticized the BJP for supposedly using agencies like the CBI and ED to fabricate baseless accusations against him and his family.

The judgment, according to Siddaramaiah, not only cleared his family of unsubstantiated allegations but also reaffirmed faith in the judiciary. He further criticized the misuse of these agencies, emphasizing that electoral battles should be fought in the public arena, not by manipulating constitutional institutions.

