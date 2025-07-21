Supreme Court Slams ED Over Legal Harassment

The Supreme Court on Monday criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for summoning lawyers engaged in providing legal advice, asserting that such actions pose a threat to the independence of the legal profession.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai demanded guidelines to prevent the investigative agency from issuing notices to advocates, particularly in cases where client-lawyer privilege is involved. The matter arose following the ED's recent summoning of senior advocates for offering legal opinions.

Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta acknowledged the error, stating that actions were taken to prevent further summons. Senior legal figures warned the practice could undermine justice, urging the court to maintain the integrity of the legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)