Parliament Greenlights The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025

The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, aimed at modernizing the legal framework for shipping documents, was passed by Indian Parliament. It replaces the Indian Bill of Lading Act 1856 and addresses the transfer of rights and liabilities related to shipping goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 16:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legislative move, Parliament approved The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, Monday, marking an overhaul of the antiquated shipping document laws. First greenlit by the Lok Sabha in March, the bill cleared the Rajya Sabha hurdle sans Opposition presence, who staged a post-lunch walkout.

Spearheaded by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the new statute modernizes the shipping document process, replacing the archaic Indian Bill of Lading Act of 1856. A bill of lading, a pivotal shipping document issued by carriers to shippers, outlines critical shipment details like type, quantity, condition, and destination of goods.

Provisions focus on the seamless transfer of rights and liabilities to consignees or endorsees, securing the rightful passage of goods as stipulated by consignments or endorsements, ensuring that the documentation aligns with current international shipping standards.

