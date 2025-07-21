Parliament Greenlights The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025
The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, aimed at modernizing the legal framework for shipping documents, was passed by Indian Parliament. It replaces the Indian Bill of Lading Act 1856 and addresses the transfer of rights and liabilities related to shipping goods.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legislative move, Parliament approved The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, Monday, marking an overhaul of the antiquated shipping document laws. First greenlit by the Lok Sabha in March, the bill cleared the Rajya Sabha hurdle sans Opposition presence, who staged a post-lunch walkout.
Spearheaded by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the new statute modernizes the shipping document process, replacing the archaic Indian Bill of Lading Act of 1856. A bill of lading, a pivotal shipping document issued by carriers to shippers, outlines critical shipment details like type, quantity, condition, and destination of goods.
Provisions focus on the seamless transfer of rights and liabilities to consignees or endorsees, securing the rightful passage of goods as stipulated by consignments or endorsements, ensuring that the documentation aligns with current international shipping standards.
ALSO READ
Kaladan multimodal transport project between India, Myanmar to be operational by 2027: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati.
Transforming Welfare: Union Minister Annapurna Devi's Digital Drive
Sorrow in Jodhpur: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Father Passes Away
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Mourns Father's Passing
Nation Mourns as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Father Passes Away